The Town of Webb UFSD Board of Education held a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 6:30 p.m. The following capsule does not represent approved minutes. Once minutes are approved you may find them at www.towschool.org.

The board reviewed the board goals for the 2017-2018 school year. Two parents shared their thoughts/questions regarding the proposed Board Policy 504.2 – Code of Conduct – Extracurricular Participation.

The Board of Education took the following action:

• Approved the Minutes of July 5, Board of Education meeting.

• Approved the Warrants and Claims.

• Approved the Treasurer’s Report.

• Approved the Committee on Special Education Recommendations.

• Approved Community Bank NA employees as deputy tax collectors for the 2016-2017 school year.

• Accepted the resignation of Girls’ Varsity Soccer Coach Kerrin Ehrensbeck with regret and appreciation for her service to the district, effective immediately.

• Approved the revisions/additions to the 2017-2018 sports coaching roster: Girls’ Varsity Soccer, Alicia Burnett; Girls’ JV Soccer, Mike Narsipany; Girls’ Modified Soccer, Jennifer Dunn; Boys’ Modified Soccer, Jason Perkins.

• Approved Board Policy 504.2 – Code of Conduct – Extracurricular Participation.

• Approved the first Reading of Board Policy 506.81 – Administration of Opioid Medication.

• Approved the 2017-2018 Memorandum of Understanding for Christopher Stanley.

• Approved the appointment of Tricia Clark as substitute teacher and as substitute teacher aide.

• Approved the Inter-Municipal Cooperation Agreement with The Town of Webb and authorizes the superintendent of schools to execute the contract for Shared Fuel Agreement.

• Approved the appointment of list of teachers providing instruction in college level or advanced Placement classes.

• Approved the amended resolution from June 20, 2017: the interfund transfer of $200,000 from unexpended funds in the district’s general account to the district’s capital reserve fund.

• Approved the amended resolution from June 20, 2017: the interfund transfer of $40,000 from unexpended funds in the district’s general account to the district’s maintenance reserve fund

• Approved and declare computer items as surplus.

• Approved the amendment (#1) to the superintendent’s contract, and authorizes the Board of Education President to execute the agreement.

• Approved and authorize the superintendent to execute the tuition agreement for one (1) student, K-6 as a non-resident pupil, with James and Danicia Nerschook for the per pupil tuition charge of $6,500 for the 2017-2018 school year.

Superintendent Rex Germer included the topics:

• Due to lower participation numbers, and the resignation of a coach, a decision has been made to reduce the number of teams playing this fall. There will not be a Boys’ JV Soccer team and only a varsity and modified team will be scheduled for competition.

• The summer storms (monsoons) have again created issues for the district. The basement did take on water a couple of weeks ago causing the district to have the architect in to look at drainage alternatives. They are working on a couple of scenarios from drain line relocations to actual site work and alteration to the courtyard itself. During these heavy rains there was also runoff down the new water tower road, combined with a pooling effect, it caused water infiltration into the technology building.

• The annual masonry work has begun on the exterior. The project is specifically addressing some window sills and the knee wall on the post office side of the building. When the univents were put in it appears the work done to rebuild and support the masonry was sub standard. Upon starting work the bricks had to be removed to the interior sheetrock for repair.

• Family mailings will be going out in the next few weeks marking the beginning of the 2017-2018 school year. There is still a great deal of work being done to get ready to reopen and the district is still waiting on state approvals to get some of the work done but school will be more than ready for students in September.

The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on or about Tuesday, Aug. 15, in the school library.