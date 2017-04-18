The Town of Webb UFSD Board of Education held a meeting on Tuesday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m. The following capsule does not represent approved minutes. Once minutes are approved you may find them at www.towschool.org.

The board reviewed the 2017–2018 budget.

Jenn Dunn lead a Property Tax Report Card discussion.

The Board of Education took the following action:

Approved the minutes of March 21 Board of Education meeting.

Approved the Warrants and Claims.

Approved a school holiday on Friday, June 23, using one unused emergency closing day.

Approved the recommendations of the Committee on Special Education.

Approved Board Policy 509.7 – Emergency Interventions.

Approved the revised Administrative Regulation: 5509.1 Doubling Up to Graduate Early.

Approved the 2017-2018 school district budget in the amount of $8,828,260.

Approved the property tax report card for 2017-2018.

Approved the appointment of election inspectors/poll watchers for the Budget Vote on May 16, as follows: Dora Burnett, Carol Clark, Mona Lincoln, Joan Spring, Jane Tormey, and Anne Hasby. The alternates are Joan Liddle and Lois Lowenberg.

Approved the Town of Webb Union Free School District Board of Registration meetin in the school from 4 to 8 p.m. on May 11, for the purpose of preparing the final voter registration register of the school district for the annual budget vote and, that a budget hearing will take place at 4 p.m. on May 9 in the Town of Webb UFSD gymnasium, and that the budget vote will be from 2-9 p.m. on May 16 in the Town of Webb UFSD gymnasium.

The board declared two Singer sewing machines as surplus.

Withdrew the appointment of boys’ varsity baseball coach, effective March 24. There is no boys’ varsity baseball team for the 2016-2017 school year.

Accepted the resignation for retirement of Kevin Connell as microcomputer repair technician, with regret and appreciation for his over 11 years of service at the Town of Webb UFSD, effective April 21.

Accepted the proposal for external audit services from Stackel and Navarra, CPA, PC, 216 Washington St., Suite, 402, Watertown, NY 13601 as independent auditor.

Approved the creation of a LegoWeDo 2.0 Club, effective Sept. 1, 2017.

Approve the Jr. Band trip to Washington, DC from May 11-May 14.

Approved the memorandum of understanding for settling a collective bargaining agreement July 1, 2016 – June 30, 2019 with the Town of Webb Teachers’ Association and authorizes the superintendent of schools to sign the new collective bargaining agreement.

Approved the inter-municipal cooperation agreement with Inlet Common School and authorizes the superintendent of schools to execute the contract for educational and related services for students in 7-12 for 2017 –2018 school year.

Superintendent Rex Germer included the topics:

State budget extender brings uncertainty as school districts prepare for budget votes on May 16. School Aid for the 2017-2018 is uncertain but payments for the remainder of the 2016-2017 will take place.

Thank you to all the students, teachers, staff and community members that came together to make this year’s production this past weekend a great success. It was wonderful to listen to this showcase of student voices under Mr. Kovalovsky’s direction.

The district wishes everyone a great break as the annual two week vacation from school begins. If you are traveling please do so safely. Please be aware that staffing at school is limited during the break if you need to be in contact with the school.

A tree was removed from the front of the school that was badly damaged by ice this year. It certainly changes the landscape out front but unfortunately, for safety and maintenance reasons, it needed to come down. The district will have the stump ground down and wait for the ground to settle before making any plans for replacement plantings.

Jeremiah Best, fifth grade teacher, has been making contacts and forging partnerships in several different areas with organizations that will benefit students. Cornell Cooperative Extension has come in and met with the district already and offered money to start a garden. There are plans in place to begin this project on a small scale.

Best has also had the students out tapping maple trees on Maple Ridge and recording data associated with that process. There are other items in the pipeline which are sure to add excitement and real world learning opportunities for the whole school.

The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, in the school library.