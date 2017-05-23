By M. Lisa Monroe

Express Editor

The Town of Webb Union Free School District’s budget came up for vote and passed, 236 for and 45 against. Town of Webb School Superintendent Rex Germer said that the school board appreciates all those who came out to vote.

“We’re pleased with the result. Having this approval will allow us to continue to offer the programs our school depends on, while effectively planning for the future,” said Germer.

One school board seat was up for election and Sharon Evans won the school board seat, with 150; her challenger, Shari Pronobis, got 110 votes. There was one write-in vote for Mart Allen.

Voters decided to allow the school to purchase property adjacent to the parking lot next to the music room, if it comes up for sale, by a vote of 173 for and 105 against. This vote was closer than most. Some members of the public have voiced concerns about the possible purchase of this property. The home and small lot belong to school board member George Hiltebrant. According to Germer, Hiltebrant recused himself from any discussion about the property.

“He was very careful not to be part of the conversation,” said Germer.

The idea for the purchase of the property was brought to the attention of board members by a member of the public.

The approval does not guarantee the purchase of the property, it only allows the board to buy the house and lot if they become available, either for market price or $200,000 whichever is less.

The roof repairs were approved, 253 for and 25 against.

Voters also decided to allow the school to set up reserve funds for maintenance and bus purchase, 229 to 49 for the maintenance fund and 229 to 48 for the bus purchase fund.

A total of 281 residents voted, there are 2,122 voters in the Town of Webb and Forestport District 2.