The Town of Webb School Bands will present their annual Spring Cabaret Concert in the TOW gymnasium at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4.

The Senior Band, Stage Band, Junior Band, fifth grade, and Inlet band musicians will all be performing.

The concert is titled “City Life” and will feature many songs that have some connection to either a specific city, or city life in general. Selections will include: “Birdland; Try Everything” (from the movie Zootopia); “New York, New York,” “A Walk in Central Park” Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk,” and a medley of songs by the band Chicago.

Punch and dessert will be served at this free event.