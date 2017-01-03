By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

The Town of Webb Organizational Meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room located within the Town of Webb Visitors Center. This fully transparent meeting is open to the public as important town resolutions made will effect the community as a whole. According to Town Clerk Nanci Russell, the duration of the meeting will be a short half hour to 40 minutes and the public is always invited.

The organizational meeting is necessary for the planning of the upcoming year.

According to Russell, an organizational meeting is just that, it is intended as a meeting of resolutions so that an official agenda can be set to follow.

The annual meeting is highly informative, future meeting times are determined, officials will be appointed, and department heads will be selected and or reappointed with employees wages set to take effect for the year. A definitive schedule of spending for the Town of Webb will be overviewed and approved at the meeting along with appointment of Police Official. If so approved, bylaws will be set in place as well. The meeting will also result in a selection of who can sign and set up bank accounts at the chosen monetary amount.

An organizational meeting lays the groundwork for the town for the upcoming year. “We do this every year to plan,” said Russell.