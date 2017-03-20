Photo by Gina Greco

The cast of “This is Broadway.” Missing from the photo are R. Smith, R. Johnston and M. Hoffman.

By GINA GRECO

Express Staff

The Town of Webb school music department has been busy rehearsing for their upcoming performances of “This is Broadway” on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, in the school gymnasium.

“It is essentially a collection of songs and scenes from unrelated musicals performed in one show,” said Webb’s new music teacher, Jed Kovalovsky.

There will be scenes from popular shows such as “Grease”, “Guys and Dolls”, “Rent”, “The Music Man”, “Les Miserables”, and many others, he said.

“The reason for choosing to do a Broadway revue was largely in part due to how expensive it is to do a full musical production and it being my first year here,” Kovalovsky said.

He said that a number of songs they are doing are from shows that the school has done in the past.

“That way, we already have set pieces, props and costumes [for most of the scenes],” Kovalovsky said.

The cast consists of 17 students, with only two seniors this year.

They started rehearsing in mid-January and there really aren’t any lead roles in this particular performance, Jed said.

“That is one of the cool parts about doing the revue. Most of the students have the opportunity to perform a solo or have the lead part in a song or two,” he said.

“Anne DeFillips is our stage director and has been a huge part in putting this together. We wouldn’t be able to do it without her and we are so thankful,” Kovalovsky said.

Former Webb music teacher, Valerie Gaudin, was involved this year. Gaudin and Webb’s band teacher Emily Herrmann were on the audition panel who helped to pick the cast when auditions were held in December.

“They had a big part in selecting the songs and scenes for the students,” Kovalovsky said. “Emily has also been helping with choreography at rehearsals, in addition to arranging instrumental parts for the pit band–which is amazing. Our award winning Family Consumer Science teacher, Diane Amos is helping us with costumes and Jeff Evans is helping with the set design,” Kovalovsky said.

“I think it’ll end up being a really unique and entertaining show for the community,” he concluded.

The show will held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1. All tickets will be $5.