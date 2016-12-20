By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

The Town of Webb Town Board, at its regular meeting held on Dec. 13, voted to create a capital reserve fund for equipment for the Town of Webb Police Department. A capital reserve fund will allow the town to set money aside for big purchases. It keeps the town from having to take a big bite out of a department’s budget at one time. The town knows that certain big ticket items like vehicles will have to be replaced regularly, and the capital reserve fund will allow them to do that. Councilwoman Kate Russell suggested the fund at the last board meeting.

The board also finalized the adoption of the position of town constable. The constable is a peace officer and can take on any of the duties of a peace officer. The constable will attend and assist at the Town of Webb Justice Court and, according to the board, may be assigned other duties as well.

“The opportunity to expand the position exists,” said TOW Supervisor Robert Moore.

The consulting engineer for the town’s Maple Ridge Water Tank Replacement Project submitted a bill for $10,300 as consulting engineer to assist the town in the bids phase of the water tank project.

“It seems like a lot of money to look over bids,” said Councilman Mike Ross.

Moore replied that the specs for the job called for the consulting engineer to prepare paperwork, assemble the documents with specs for the project, answer questions for contractors concerning bidding, comparing and contrasting the bids received, attending the bid opening and evaluating the bids.

The town decided to hire the consulting engineer to oversee the bids process.

In other board news:

Two people were hired to fill positions at the Visitor’s Information Office. Linda Heistman, who was a part time clerk at the office, will move into a full time position and Christine Pritchard will be hired part time and Janis Russell will take an on-call position with the office.

There were two resignations from town employees, assessor’s clerk Jane Franco and highway department motor equipment operator Stephen Parent. The board wished them the best in their future endeavors.

The committee that is looking at consolidation of the Town of Webb Police Department and the Inlet Police Department will meet again on Jan. 19 in Inlet.

The snowflake decorations have been installed throughout town and six snowflakes have been installed in Eagle Bay for the first time. The Eagle Bay Beautification Committee bought three of the flakes and the Town of Webb purchased the other three.

Ross suggested that at the first of the year a strategy must be put in place to minimize the damage done to the McCauley Mountain ski trail that is being used as an access road for utilities going to the cell phone tower on McCauley. “When it was once or twice a year it wasn’t that big a problem,” he said. “But now there must be some kind of change made.”

Fuel bids were awarded to Buell Fuels located in Deansboro. One of the bids was erroneously awarded to another bidder, but that bid will be redone after the Express’ deadline on Monday, Dec. 20.