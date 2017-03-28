The Town of Webb UFSD Board of Education held a meeting on Tuesday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m. The following capsule does not represent approved minutes. Once minutes are approved you may find them at www.towschool.org.

The Board reviewed the following:

Budget Draft 2, Revenue and Fund Balance

The Board reviewed Board Policy Section 500 – 504.7.

The Board of Education took the following action:

Approved the minutes of March 3 Board of Education meeting.

Approved the Warrants and Claims.

Approved the Treasurer’s Reports February.

Approved the first reading of board policy 509.7 – Emergency Interventions.

Approved the Cooperative Educational Services Agreement for the 2017-2018 school year.

Approval: Inter-Municipal Legal Services with Jefferson-Lewis BOCES for the 2017-2018. School Year.

Approved the bus request from Adirondack Scenic Railroad for buses and drivers.

Declared uniforms as surplus.

Approved the appointment of James Cole II as a long-term substitute custodian.

Approved the purchase of real property adjacent to the district’s property, located at 139 Park Avenue Proposition to be voted upon May 16 from 2-9 p.m. in the gymnasium.

Principal John Swick submitted the following report:

Two teams qualified for the Scholar Athlete distinction. Girls Alpine Skiing and Girls Nordic Skiing both qualified for this honor.

The Sources of Strength group created a Kindness Tunnel with positive signs and encouragement one morning for the K-5 to have a positive day.

Two girls finished in the top 10 at the Nordic State Championship races for both races (L. Levi , E. Greene). The girls’ team finished third overall. The boys’ team finished fourth overall in New York State.

The Alpine teams both finished in sixth place overall in New York State. A. Hollister was honored with the NYS Sportsman Award for Section III.

The K-3 Buddy Reader night took place on Thursday, Feb. 23, with Magic School Bus themed activities.

The eighth grade Immigration Luncheon took place for our eighth graders on Friday, Feb. 24.

The NHS sponsored a Red Cross Blood Drive on Wednesday, March 1, and together collected 37 units of blood.

PARP kick-off set the Kindergarten through fifth grade off to a great start with the theme, “Under the Sea” on Friday, March 3.

The PE department and Varsity Club hosted a fitness challenge finale in the gym on Friday, March 3.

Student Council hosted a Hawaiian themed dance on Saturday, March 4.

Winter Sports Awards took place on Monday, March 6.

The 25 week progress reports were mailed out on Friday, March 10. The third quarter marking period closes on Friday, March 31.

Diane Amos was recognized in the Observer-Dispatch for being an outstanding teacher on Sunday, March 12.

The Drug Quiz Team competed at HCCC on March 21 under the direction of Mr. McGrath, Mrs. Ehrensbeck and Mrs. Griffin to take fifth place.

Superintendent Rex Germer included the topics:

Last week BOCES organized and ran a trip to the Atlanta area to visit high schools that are working on a different academic model than is currently see in northern New York. The model is that of academies with a career focus. They operate on a block schedule model with an emphasis on project based learning and internships. These schools all had corporate sponsorships and connections for their programs. Although these schools are much larger and this model would not be completely applicable to the TOW UFSD size school there were a number of ideas which some of the teachers/administration are already working on. The schools visited are all located in the same county and the directive for the academy model was pushed to all the schools on a very tight timeline.

The school messenger system was activated last week for both the early release and the delayed opening. A couple of issues were encountered with trying the system for the first time. There are still over 100 cell phones on the system that have not activated their phones to allow the messages to come through, but the majority of phone calls and emails did go through. Currently the district doesn’t plan to send out general information messages through this system and would typically not use it to inform families of drills required by the state such as fire drills and lock down drills. The district will continually evaluate its use over time to see if there are other applications where its use may be more appropriate.

For the last few years the district has used Facebook and Twitter to help get information out to families about school happenings. These systems have their use but unfortunately there is a down side to using them as well. Before school messenger this was a quick way to get urgent information out, although the intended audience has not always seen these postings in a timely manner. Recently, several of the postings turned into discussion topics and a place for people to vent and voice their concerns. These postings were never meant to create this type of forum. The district has recently taken down a few postings where the negativity posted in the comments distracted from the message being sent to the district’s families. The district asks that you contact the school if you ever have a concern or question about what is happening here or about decisions that are being made. The district welcomes your thoughts and feedback and would love to talk with you about them in person and not through a social media posting.

The large tree out front next to the bus circle sustained quite a bit of damage this winter, losing most of the limbs on the circle side of the tree. The district has reached out to a former BOE member who researched all of the trees last time some needed removal and she says that this tree was not planted in anyone’s name. The district has solicited quotes from two local companies for the removal of the tree and will take the tree down when weather and timing allow this to happen with minimal disruption.

There is a growing concern about opiates and the addictions associated with them in society today. This topic garners a great deal of attention at many of the conferences and workshops being offered across the state and nation. The district has worked to bring as much information to the staff regarding these addictions and also include these topics in educational programming. The district has posted an article and video to its Facebook page that was shared with the faculty on Friday during training day. The district is currently working on developing a policy that would allow the district to have and administer NARCAN in case of an opiate overdose at school. This is another step that is being taken across the state to attempt to save lives during this epidemic. This topic is one that must be recognized, addressed and talked about in school and at home. The statistics in our region are significant and worrisome with both overdoses and deaths.

The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, in the school library.