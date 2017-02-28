Photo by Gina Greco

Principal John Swick presents Ashley with her Wall of Distinction plaque

By Gina Greco

Express Staff

Town of Webb school Principal, John Swick announced to the school the Wall of Distinction winner as Ashley Eisenhart on Wednesday, Feb. 15 over the loudspeaker system.

Ashley was nominated by Webb school’s library media specialist, Jolene Finn.

“Ashley helps in the elementary and works well with the younger students,” Finn said.

Finn said that Ashley showed dedication when she would give up her study halls to help in the library.

“When we didn’t have a substitute for Mrs. Deis, she would come help in the library,” Finn said.

Ashley was also a citizen at the Empire Girls State last summer. She represented Herkimer County very well in this prestigious position, according to Finn.

“Ashley often goes out of her way to make the younger students feel special and help the teachers in the building,” Finn said. “Between last year and this year, I have seen a great deal of growth and maturity in this particular student.”

Students in kindergarten through twelve grade can be nominated by anyone in the school or community. The Webb Wall of Distinction started in January of 2015.

Nominations are made through a form on the Town of Webb school’s website.

Swick said that some students have had impressive accomplishments and actions that go unnoticed both in and out of school.

“Many people felt that these students should be recognized,” he said.

Winners are determined by a committee from The Webb Way, Swick said. Winners have plaques that are displayed in the Main Office hallway with their picture along with a small write up about their achievements.

“Students who are nominated, but do not win, are also notified in a letter sent home congratulating them for being nominated and telling them what they were nominated for,” said Swick.

Town of Webb 2015 graduate, Nicole Redpath painted the artwork on the Wall of Distinction.

Anyone that would like to nominate a student can do so at www.towschool.org.