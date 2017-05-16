The Webb Way Committee is hosting a dinner in the Town of Webb School cafeteria from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. There will be take out available.

The dinner will be served by Town of Webb School faculty, administration, and staff. The cost is $6 for a dinner or $4 for a dinner for children age 8 and under. The maximum charge per family is $20. The menu this year will be roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy and a roll.

Tuesday, May 16, is also the school budget vote. Come support this school wide program when you come in to vote.