The Webb Way Committee is hosting a dinner in the Town of Webb School cafeteria from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. There will be take out available.
The dinner will be served by Town of Webb School faculty, administration, and staff. The cost is $6 for a dinner or $4 for a dinner for children age 8 and under. The maximum charge per family is $20. The menu this year will be roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy and a roll.
Tuesday, May 16, is also the school budget vote. Come support this school wide program when you come in to vote.
Webb Way dinner is scheduled
The Webb Way Committee is hosting a dinner in the Town of Webb School cafeteria from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. There will be take out available.