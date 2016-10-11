The Town of Webb Schools Webb Way program is up and running again this year. This positive behavior program rewards students for following four beliefs: Be Respectful, Be Responsible, Achieve Excellence, and Love to Learn. Students get quarterly rewards based on their positive behaviors. The Webb Way program also sponsors the Wall of Distinction where teachers, students, or community members may nominate a student for an accomplishment above and beyond what is expected or observed in the classroom.

Members of the community are asked to help fund the Webb Way program again this year. This can be done by saving Box Tops for Education labels and bringing them to school or the Old Forge post office. Other funding sources include purchasing items at Hannaford Supermarkets and Price Chopper. Simply check with the cashier at either store and make sure your purchase is credited to Town of Webb School.

Another way the community can help fund the Webb Way is by saving their Amerigas receipts. Amerigas will donate $.02/gallon of propane purchased in the school year. Just tear off the school receipt portion of your bill and drop it off at school. The Webb Way recently received a check for $286.14 from Amerigas thanks to the receipts that were collected last year.

Finally, the community is asked to support the two fundraising sales. This fall there will be a sale through the Schwann’s home delivery program and the Webb Way Committee will again sell holiday wreaths. Look for more information regarding those two sales in future editions of the paper.

All money collected through donations go directly back to the students in the form of rewards.

The committee thanks all who have supported efforts in the past, and looks forward to the continued support from the community.