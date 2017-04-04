By GINA GRECO

Express Staff

Town of Webb’s Drama Dept. performed a Broadway revue, “This is Broadway” in the Webb school gymnasium on Friday, March 31 and again on Saturday, April 1.

This was Webb’s new music teacher, Jed Kovalovsky’s, first musical at the school. The cast performed songs from over twenty different Broadway shows. Many of the students had an opportunity to perform solo or have a lead in the songs.

The revue had a full house both nights and was well received by the crowds.

“The revue was a huge success! In my opinion the cast performed fantastically and I have heard nothing but great feedback from the community,” said Kovalovsky.

Photos by Gina Greco