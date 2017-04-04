By GINA GRECO
Express Staff
Town of Webb’s Drama Dept. performed a Broadway revue, “This is Broadway” in the Webb school gymnasium on Friday, March 31 and again on Saturday, April 1.
This was Webb’s new music teacher, Jed Kovalovsky’s, first musical at the school. The cast performed songs from over twenty different Broadway shows. Many of the students had an opportunity to perform solo or have a lead in the songs.
The revue had a full house both nights and was well received by the crowds.
“The revue was a huge success! In my opinion the cast performed fantastically and I have heard nothing but great feedback from the community,” said Kovalovsky.
Photos by Gina Greco
-
-
Meggin Christiansen gets Abby Kelly ready for her part.
-
-
Shawn Hansen, Ryan Johnston and Nick Olsen perform a song from “Guys and Dolls.”
-
-
Alex DiOrio, Heather Hoffman and Rachel Smith perform a song from “Hairspray.”
-
-
Aaron Mekkri performs a song from “Chicago.”
-
-
Nick Olsen and Caitlin Russell perform a song from “Once”
-
-
The Stage Crew: Paige Schweinsberg, Skyler Delano, Brendan Kelly and Ben Evans, the show couldn’t go on without them.
-
-
Anne DeFilipps helps Trinity Liddle with a small wardrobe malfunction.
-
-
The guys perform “Greased Lighting” from “Grease.”
-
-
Fern Bailey performs a selection from “Into the Woods.”
-
-
“Damn Yankee” provides a musical number for the boys to perform.
-
-
David Ehrensbeck sings “Beauty School Dropout” with the beauties of the choir.
-
-
Shawn Hansen is the “Phantom of the Opera.”
-
-
The full cast does their last song from “Ragtime.”