By Gina Greco

Express Staff

Town of Webb school’s National Honor Society held its Red Cross blood drive at the school’s gymnasium on Wednesday, March 1.

“NHS hosts two blood drives every year. The other one is in the fall,” said Kandis Griffin, NHS Advisor.

“We feel that by providing this community event, we are promoting a cause that saves millions of lives,” she said.

Griffin said the NHS students solicit other students, community members, faculty and staff to make an appointment to donate during the week prior to the drive.

“They put up the signs around town and help with the set up and break down on the day of the drive,” she said.

She said that some of the students bake cookies and other goodies for the donors to get their energy level elevated after they give blood.

“The students also volunteer to register the people who come to the drive, give them water, and make sure they understand the procedure,” Griffin said.

It takes about 45 minutes to give blood, she said.

“Our goal was 36 units of blood and we surpassed that! It was another successful and rewarding blood drive,” she concluded.