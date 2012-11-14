After considering my disclaimer options carefully I have decided that an insanity defense is a better choice. So that’s that; back to wedding land.

There is a kids’table at many weddings. Personally, and from a service standpoint, I prefer the sort of weddings without children present. Parents are distracted and children tend to take advantage of this.

Younger mini people will make concoctions out of table ingredients; salt, pepper, sugar and creamer make a nice addition to a plain old ginger ale, for example. What they’re really making is a pain-in-the-butt-to-clean-up mess that their parents couldn’t care less about because it’s not in their house. They find ways to amuse themselves, such as hiding under tables and in coat rooms.

The older children sometimes can be spotted trying their best to be invisible; they have worn their, “just shoot me,” faces to Aunt Suzy’s big day.

Children are also underfoot and adults tend to be better behaved with the little people around; better behavior really has a negative impact on the entertainment factor for me. When there’s a kid, there’s got to be kid food in the mix as well. I find it distracting to pause my serving of adult fare to deliver chicken fingers and pasta; I am easily distracted. Look, it’s raining. There is occasionally an adult in need of special food as well; they are not allowed to eat anything under the sun and must be served a super special meal, but I digress.

There are always a couple of guests I will call the “Do You Have Any?” people. These folks aren’t satisfied with the offerings available to them and must ask you for something special each time you are near their table. Do you have any other sweetener? Do you have any different salad dressing? Do you have any margarine? Do you have any espresso? I plan on making a brand name called, “Any,”someday. I keep the location of these special guests in mind and try my best to avoid the general vicinity of their neediness. I also try to steer clear of the overly curious guests that want to know my life story; not because I’m unfriendly, but because I am tempted to make things up for fun. My name is Lola…I was a showgirl; that sort of thing could entertain me for a while and keep me from my tasks at hand.

Speaking of entertaining, the wedding dancing thing is always that and so much more. There is the deejay/band harasser that has a mental list of songs they must hear. I have seen this person write notes, slip money, and even cry to the music master in order to get their request heard by all. The deejay usually obliges just so this nut job will leave him alone. Once the song is played, the requester spends half the time telling people he requested it and the other half mouthing the words to the song. Many songs have been ruined for many people this way; I have learned to look away.

Then there are the wedding standards; The Twist, Twist and Shout, Let’s Twist Again. I enjoy the wide eyed looks that say, “I’m so shocked to hear this. By golly, we must dance.” If you have attended a wedding ever you could not possibly be shocked to hear these songs, just as you will not be shocked at the line dancing or chicken dancing that comes next.

There are a few weddings I’ve worked over the years that stand out. The Polka wedding really has a special place in my memory.

Yes, I said Polka. No, Polka was not the last name. The entire reception of this wedding was, you guessed it, Polka music.

No, really.

Even I cannot make this stuff up. First dance? Polka. Bride and dad? Polka. Groom and mom? Yup, Polka. Even more memorable is the fact that half of the tables were on the far side of the dance floor at the Elk’s Club. It was a plated dinner, which required the servers to carry large trays of food over the heads of many Polka-ing people on the dance floor. Usually people sit when dinner is about to be served, but these people just couldn’t tear themselves away from the lure of the Polka. Luckily I was much younger, skinnier, and a drinker when I worked that one. Did you know there are roughly six thousand different Polka tunes? Roll out the barrel.