Wednesday, May 3

BVTrack at Sauquoit 4:30 p.m. with Westmoreland, Oriskany and ODY

GVTrack at Sauquoit 4:30 p.m. with Westmoreland, Oriskany and ODY

Thursday, May 4

Varsity Golf at Adirondack 3:30 p.m. with West Canada Valley (Woodgate Pines GC)

Friday, May 5

Varsity Golf vs. Holland Patent and Oriskany at home (Thendara GC)

GVSB at Morrisville-Eaton 4:30 p.m.

Monday, May 8

BMODBB vs. Remsen home 4:30 p.m.

Varsity Golf at Poland 3:30 p.m. with Remsen

BVTrack at Frankfort-Schuyler 4:30 p.m. with Cooperstown and Hamilton

GVTrack at Frankfort-Schuyler 4:30 p.m. with Cooperstown and Hamilton

GMODSB vs. Remsen at home 4:30 p.m.

GVSB at Remsen 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9

Varsity Golf at Remsen 3:30 p.m. with Oriskany (Alder Creek GC)