by Joan Herrmann

Among my favorites of the returning birds are the warblers. They may be among your favorites too, or perhaps you have never even seen one. Many people aren’t aware of them and have never seen them because they are really elusive, tiny birds. They come from long distances returning in late April or early May to mate, nest and rear their young. For the most part they are not seed eaters; they prefer insects and feed at the tops of our tallest trees. Before the leaves are fully open they can be seen with the aid of binoculars or zoom lens cameras. There are at least sixteen different species that can be found in Adirondacks. Chestnut-sided warblers, yellow warblers and common yellowthroat nest in or near our meadow. Bay-breasted warblers, Blackburnian warblers, black-throated blue warblers and magnolia warblers have all been sighted feeding at the top of the maple trees at the edge of our woods. The anxiousness I feel that spring will never get here diminishes when I finally see their glorious colors and hear the songs of these tiny feathered vocalists.

A few weeks before the warblers arrive the red-winged blackbirds (males) and turkey vultures will have returned. Large flocks of American robins and smaller flocks of killdeer, as well as geese, ducks and heron are the next to come back to the Adirondacks. Then slowly as the weather warms up the Baltimore orioles, tree swallows, rose-breasted grosbeaks, scarlet tanagers and indigo buntings and a plethora of other colorful passerines all come back to mate, nest and raise their young.

With only a few patches of snow remaining in the woods, I bushwhack looking for early wild flowers. I am startled when a falling leaf begins to rise again. No, not a leaf, it is a butterfly. It is a mourning cloak butterfly (Nymphalis antiopa) one of the first that can be found in early spring, because it winters over as an adult butterfly. It spends the winter hidden in hollow logs, woodpiles, crevices or behind loose tree bark. In addition to mourning cloaks you may also find two other butterflies of the “Brush-footed” Family, the question mark (Polygonia interrogationis) and eastern common (Polygonia common). All three are among the longest surviving butterflies living ten to eleven months. It is possible to see them in the fall as late as November and again in early April. With their wings closed they all resemble tree bark. There are several advantages of wintering over as an adult butterfly, one is that the migratory birds that eat insects may not have arrived yet, and another is that the spring flowers which provide nectar are scarce, so competition is for them is less. The mourning cloak may eat tree sap that has oozed out of a maple tree or even rotten fruit as another food source. Butterflies may also be seen on animal scat extracting the salt and other necessary minerals.

I continue to look for one of the earliest blooming wild flowers, it is one that likes its “feet wet.” Leaving the woods I begin looking for this one in the wetlands. This plant’s appearance is quite alien. It is maroon in color with greenish yellow speckles, on a conical shape “spathe” (a remarkably modified leaf) that wraps around the “spadix” (flower head). Its common name is skunk cabbage (Sympocarpus foetidus). Butterflies, bees, beetles and other insects seek out its pollen and warmth. Skunk cabbage absorbs oxygen and produces heat as it grows and can obtain a temperature of 65 degrees or more within the spadix regardless of outside temperatures, which helps to warm up visiting insect’s flight muscles.

April brings a promise of warmer days and longer periods of daylight, an opportunity to spend more time outside. While spending time hiking or walking down a road we can observe many things that we may have overlooked, when driving through the same area. I have noticed that a pileated woodpecker (Dryocopus pileatus) has been very busy on our road. Some pileated woodpeckers migrate but, it is quite obvious that this one did not. Several of the trees it has been working on have enormous piles of wood chips around the tree’s trunk. In winter this woodpecker is seeking carpenter ants. It will remove large chips of wood from infected trees to reach the ant galleries, then using its long barbed tongue and sticky saliva, extracts the ants. Pileated woodpeckers create rectangular shaped holes when searching for food and generally rounder shaped holes for nesting. The rectangular holes are quite often used by other birds for nesting sites. Pileated woodpeckers can withstand the blows to its brain when pecking without brain damage. Scientists have been studying this bird in hopes of replicating and improving the safety features in cars. They have used CT scans of live woodpeckers and constructed a digital model with software that simulates the pecking. It has been determined that the pecking force of a pileated is up to 1500g force units. A person on an average roller coaster only experiences 5gs. It has been learned that the strain on the head is redirected to the rest of the body. The woodpecker’s thick neck muscles diffuse the blow and a third inner eyelid prevents the eyeball from popping out. Also a thick spongy bone cushions the brain, much like a football helmet. They also dig their sharp claws into the tree and use their tail to brace themselves.

The pileated is the largest woodpecker in North America and is about 17 inches in height. It is mostly black with a red crest and white neck stripes. The pileated woodpecker was the model for the cartoon character “Woody Woodpecker” and its call is similar to cartoon’s laughing sound. The name pileated can be pronounced either Pie-lee-ay-ted or Pill-ee-ay-tid and both are acceptable.