By M. Lisa MonroeExpress Editor

Can you believe it? It’s finally here! After months and months of cold driving everyone indoors and into parkas, now we can go out into parks, The Adirondack Park!

So, what are you in the mood for? We have so much happening in the Adirondacks this summer it will be hard to choose. So don’t. Come back often — you’ll always find fun waiting for you.

This Memorial Day weekend the garage sales will be in bloom from Old Forge to Long Lake. If your car got a little dirty while you were out hunting bargains, stop into the Free Car Wash at Calypso’s Cove in Old Forge. Local Kiwanis members will take the dirt right off of your ride from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. on May 27.

A New York Conservation Officers Association fishing clinic and derby will take place at the Old Forge lakefront from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, for children under 18 years old. Fishing equipment will be supplied or you can bring your own. Registration is free and awards will be presented in several different categories.

The Central Adirondack Association presents tunes to tap your toes to at 4 p.m. on May 28. The Gwen Tracy band takes the stage at the Old Forge Lakefront, and then at 7 p.m. the Thirsty Coyotes will entertain. Fireworks go off at dusk.

There are parades to honor the fallen in Long Lake, Old Forge and Inlet. This year Inlet hosts the Hamilton County Memorial Day Parade at 2 p.m. on May 29. The parade starts at the Inlet Volunteer Emergency Services Building and follows Route 28 to Arrowhead Park where there will be a ceremony. In Long Lake the parade starts at 8:30 a.m. It starts at the Long Lake Cemetery. The wreath laying takes place at the bridge and is followed by a parade starting at the Long Lake Fire Hall, ending at the Long Lake Cemetery for a ceremony.

In Old Forge the parade starts at 10 a.m. and goes down Main Street with wreath laying ceremonies at the school, fire hall and cemetery. Major General Russell J. Czerw will be the guest speaker. Following his graduation from the two-year General Dentistry Residency Program at Fort Hood, Texas, he served as the Dental Corps’ Professional Development Officer in Alexandria, Va.

He went on to command the 464th Medical Company (DS) in Landstuhl, Germany and deployed to Bosnia and Croatia. He then became the Chief of the Dental Corps Branch, PERSCOM, in Alexandria, VA. Czerw commanded the 93rd Medical Battalion (DS) in Heidelberg, Germany after graduating from the Army War College in Carlisle, PA in 2002. During his tour, Czerw deployed to Poland as the Task Force Medical Commander for Victory Force Commander Strike III and to Iraq for Operations Enduring and Iraqi Freedom where he was a Task Force Commander for Dental, Preventive Medicine, Veterinary and Combat Stress Control units. He has received numerous awards including the Distinguished Service Medal and Legion of Merit and Bronze Star. He is a member of the Order of Military Medical Merit. He and his family live in Texas and spend summers in Old Forge.

For more information or a complete schedule please visit MemorialDayOldForge.com or VisitMyAdirondacks.com.

For those wishing to expand their minds, the arts center in Old Forge, View, has the Central Adirondack Art Show and more. It is open everyday. History buffs can get their fix at the Goodsell Museum in Old Forge, open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. North of Old Forge in Blue Mountain Lake you can get the whole Adirondack Experience, that’s the new name of the Adirondack Museum! They’re open starting on May 26, seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., even on holidays.

And there are restaurants, and shops and hikes and so much! Welcome back, there’s a lot to do this summer, better get started!