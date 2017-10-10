Old Forge had its Columbus Day celebrations last weekend and the emphasis was on soccer and homecoming. The weekend started with the Columbus Day float competition and parade. This year the theme was holidays. Congratulations to the seventh grade, who took home the victory this year with their Thanksgiving float. The alumni game was won by the even year classes, despite the fact that ref, Steve Uzdavinis is an odd. The girls varsity team played hard but weren’t able to score a victory. The boys varsity was triumphant, winning both of their games and the Dave Leach Memorial Soccer Tournament. It’s one of the best weekends of the year.

Photos by M. Lisa Monroe