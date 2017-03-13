Photo by Joan Herrmann

Boring or bark beetles are responsible for these lovely patterns.

by Joan Herrmann

Whereiwander… The curious student picked up a piece of bark which had fallen from the limb, which was lying on the ground, near the forest trail. He looked at it quizzically and then asked me about the interesting pattern that was embedded in it. We both looked at the limb from which the bark had been attached and found the mirror image of the pattern. I told the fourth grader that the pattern had been made by a boring beetle. With a giggle he asked “Why would a beetle be bored”? My answer, it wasn’t bored (uninterested), but bored making holes in the wood. This was certainly an opportunity to learn a bit about the many types of beetles that create a plethora of patterns, seldom seen by most people. Looking a bit like “insect hieroglyphics” the boring or bark beetles, of which there are numerous species, create the pattern under the bark, during the multiple stages of the beetle’s life cycle. The male will bore a hole into the bark through to the cambium layer, using a pheromone (insect perfume) the male will attract a female and she will enter the through the hole in the bark. He will have excavated a nuptial chamber, where they will mate. After breeding the female begins to create a tunnel, or “brood gallery”, by chewing a straight line/tunnel, from the nuptial chamber, one to six or seven inches in length. Each species of Bark beetles chews a different length tunnel. On each side of the tunnel, spaced at intervals, she chews a notch and lays an egg. After the eggs hatch the tiny larvae begin chewing and eating its own tunnel radiating out, on both sides, of the mother’s tunnel. Again depending on the species, somewhere between two to four weeks the larvae will pupate, beginning another stage of the life cycle. The adults will emerge from the pupa cases in another two weeks, and then they will chew their way through the bark.

We continued hiking and another student found something interesting on a fallen log. It appeared that someone may have used a marking pen and colored some of the wood, where the bark had fallen away. It was colored a lovely blue-green color. Why would someone do that she asked. Well, it wasn’t someone, it was something and that something was a fungus, I replied. That beautiful cyan color was the result of the staining of mycelium threads; these are the root like threads that result from the germination of the spores. Spores can be likened to seeds they are the reproductive part of a fungus. This particular fungus is cup shaped, extremely tiny, and is attached by a short stalk, to the rotting wood of fallen deciduous trees, particularly oak. It prefers prolonged wet spells and may be found June through November in a wooded areas. Its scientific name is Chlorociboria aeruginascens and one of its common names is blue-green staining mushroom. While hiking you may want to occasionally leave the trail if you notice a fallen log and investigate what may be growing on it. Mosses, lichens, mushrooms and an assortment of plants and even trees may be found on these “nurseries” of downed trunks and limbs.

Before long our hike took us from the wooded trail into a meadow and then down to a pond. The ice had receded from the edges of the pond. The warmth of the spring sun had brought up some of the aquatic vegetation. What we were looking at is called duckweed (Lemna minor). It is often thought to be alga or seaweed. Each plant extremely tiny and if you scoop up a cupped handful and check it out, you will find a multitude of these tiny plants that have minute roots. The duckweed has a unique way of surviving the winter. It begins to manufacture excessive amount of starch in late summer, through a process called photosynthesis. The plant increases in size and weight and sinks to the bottom of the pond. It uses the “food” slowly throughout the winter and in spring, when the ice melts; it once again rises to the top of the pond water. It is a wonderful plant that provides protection for small fish, tadpoles and other aquatic life that hides beneath it. It is also a food source for some wildlife.

We continue to observe the ponds and can readily see remnants of another aquatic plant, cattails (Typha latifolia). Many of the straight hollow stalks still remain steadfast around and within the pond. Their seed heads have turned a lighter brown and many have “blown” and are now very fluffy in appearance. Each seed head may hold as many as 250,000 seeds, with tiny “parachutes,” the seeds fly with the wind, float or stick to feet, feather or fur of wildlife, to begin reproduction in other locations. Cattails can also reproduce by sending out rhizomes (horizontal stems) and grow new shoots. These rhizomes contain starchy nutrients which are a favorite food of muskrats. By eating the rhizomes the muskrats keep the cattails in balance and they do not over grow the pond. The old dried cattails that we see right now are important to many kinds of wildlife. They can provide shelter for rabbits and wild turkeys. When the days grow warmer the cattails become the nesting sites of red-winged blackbird as well as many other marsh birds. Dragonflies may lay eggs in the new leaves and spiders, especially the orb weavers, build webs within the plants. The muskrat eats cattails and also use cattails in the construction of their lodges. On several occasions I have observed Canada geese resting or even nesting on the top of muskrats lodges.

In addition to providing food or shelter for wildlife cattails rhizomes have been used for human consummation. Both the Native Americans and early colonists ground the starchy rhizomes into meal. The young shoots were eaten like asparagus and even the immature flower spikes were boiled and eaten like corn on the cob.