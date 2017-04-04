You never know when you’re going to bump into someone from Old Forge! While Aubrey (White) Hoffman was stationed in Kuwait, she ran into a familiar face from home, Bryce Weedmark, who had also been stationed there. Together, they had a chance to read the latest copy of the Express.

Aubrey has returned to Fort Hood after serving for six months in Kuwait. She says that Kuwait was one of the safer places in the Middle East for American soldiers, but that it’s not on her list of vacation spots!

“We were able to experience local bazaars and vendors and I got some trinkets for my kids. They had a cultural food place on our base as well, so we were able to try things other than the normal cafeteria/dining hall selection. I wouldn’t go back to visit, no way. I’ve got to have a purpose in order to be there again,” said Hoffman.

She is a Gray Eagle Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Operator, and has enjoyed the opportunities that serving in the military has afforded her family.

“I’m looking forward to the next move, wherever it’ll be, just for the simple fact of seeing new places and giving my kids the traveling experience. I think they’ve been around this country more in their 5 and 7 years of life, than my parents have,” said Hoffman.

—M. Lisa Monroe