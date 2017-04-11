Photo submitted
Reader Paul Dunn sent us this photo of Conner Pullen with a class at the Lake Atitlan International Facility for Education. Paul volunteers at the LIFE School in Panajachel, Guatemala. It has about 90 students from kindergarten to sixth grade and is the leading non-profit English immersion school in Panajachel. It provides a multi-cultural education to a diverse community, about 50 percent of whom are native Mayans. “I enjoy teaching them to read and one tool is shown in attached photo,” said Paul.