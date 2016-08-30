The following’s a fictional interactive whodunit which tests the reader’s mental perspicacity. The premise is a $75 per person rain or shine boat tour of antiquated houses on the Daisy Chain of Lakes in Upstate Podunk sponsored by an esteemed cultural organization. Tickets for the heralded tour are precious and non-refundable. The boat tour consists of pontoon boats provided and skippered by volunteers. The skippers are surreptitiously responsible for fuel, boat maintenance and the welfare of their passengers. Some crews include a volunteer first mate and transport up to six day trippers, yeah. The first mate’s primarily duty is mutiny suppression.

Question 1: What constitutes rain or shine? A) Forecast for torrential rain, B) Forecast for torrential rain, thunder, lightning, C) Forecast for torrential rain, thunder, lightning, gale-force winds, D) Podunkers are tough as spruce gum and expect participants to suck it up regardless of the weather, E) God possesses Doppler radar and can predict rain and shine, F) Donald Trump invented Doppler radar, creates the weather and thinks Ly’in Jim Cantore and his Weather Channel cronies are really, really crooked.

Let’s resume the magical mystery tour whodunnit. The volunteer party barges carry differing numbers of tour participants but there’s no way for volunteer boat captains to identify them should they become lost at sea, shanghaied or mutiny. Nameless passengers may simply jump ship when their motorized junk cruises past one of the infamous sailor bars dotting the Daisy Chain of Lakes. There’s evidently a fleet captain, aka Commodore, representing the esteemed organization but he doesn’t share his smartphone number which leaves his fleet vulnerable to pirate attacks on the high seas. Actually this day no pirate in his right mind would put to sea; but that’s not important now.

Question 2: Do participants paying $75 have the right to mutiny in the case of Trumpian-like foul weather? A) The Commodore is the final authority and has God-given authority to hang mutineers from the nearest Bimini top for requesting a refund, B) Paying customers may mutiny as long as they bequeath their dried corn and seabiscuits to the esteemed organization, C) Participants are welcome to die trying, D) Participants who persevere are entitled to share Donald Trump’s Purple Heart; it’s a lot easier than you think.

Okay so the boat tour of antediluvian houses is underway come hell and high water. As the volunteer pontoon boats approach each dock to disgorge their saturated sightseers there’s lighthearted jockeying for dock space similar to a World Wrestling Federation chain-link death match. Many captains make crash landings because their passengers deployed titanic golfing umbrellas which render them blind; ramming becomes unavoidably exhilarating like demolition derby. By this time it’s clear that the shrewdest participants were those who brought aboard coolers full of bourbon crushes. Five gals aboard “Mustang Sally” graciously offered to share their priceless contraband with their boat crew. The Fab Five give credence to the term “party barge.”

Question 3: Under extreme Trumpian weather conditions should women captains be accorded basic chivalry by manly-men captains or should it be considered general quarters and man-up your battle stations? A) A captain’s a captain; suck it up little Missy or heave-to, B) The Commodore should avert his eyes and hope everything turns out okay, C) Most girl captains carry 9” switchblades in their gumboots, D) Donald Trump has decreed that thanks to him chivalry is very, very dead.

Let’s move along back and forth and up and down along the scenic if not inundated Daisy Chain of Lakes under spectacular bombs bursting in air. Near the end of the Coast Guard worthy sea travails, known henceforth as the This Old House Tour, one volunteer vessel finally succumbs to the elements. Its drowned engine says, “to hell with this crap” and refuses to start. As the Commodore beats a strategic retreat downstream the dead boat’s first mate gesticulates through the raging gale for his smartphone number to call for assistance. The dead boat crew receives the Commodore’s tacit permission to survive by their wits. He and his fleet disappeared into the tempest leaving the dead boat forlornly affixed to a dock at the termination of Old Girl Scout Road.

Question 4: What does a Commodore do? A) Not much if he can help it, B) He’s the fleet figurehead and is therefore inherently distinguished and lofty, C) He wishes that he was in sailor bar pounding Jager-shots with real Admirals, D) Donald Trump admires the cut of the Commodore’s jib.

Fortunately the volunteer boat captain had a good friend who may well be the best marine engine surgeon in Old Podunk City; let’s call him Dr. Terry. Dr. Terry responded forthwith and resuscitated the comatose outboard while enduring extreme meteorological abnormalities. Dr. Terry instructed the captain to take her boat for a short spin to make sure it was running sufficiently to transport the captain and first mate to safe harbor. As the captain took her out for the test run a cataclysmic lightning bolt knocked everyone to their knees in supplication. “Holy spit” shouted the conscientious captain. Dr. Terry heroically stood his ground against raging Thor until the captain and first mate set sail for home. The resilient crew was later spotted in Old Podunk City chugging mudslides in a notorious sailor bar called Slinker’s.

Question 5: Do aluminum pontoon boats conduct 30 kiloamphers of electricity? A) Only if you’re a wimp, B) Not if you can suspend yourself in mid-air like Michael Jordan during lightning strikes, C) Depends on the competency of your wrongful death attorney, D) Since Donald Trump isn’t grounded he can’t be electrocuted. Of course you Second Amendment people have alternatives; just say’in.

In case you hadn’t guessed, answers which include Donald Trump are correct answers. If you correctly answered five outta five, I’m buying the Labatt Blues at the Towhee Bar in Old Podunk City. Otherwise, I’ll see ya on the Daisy Chain of Lakes’ This Old House Tour next typhoon season. I’ll be the mutineer carrying a cooler full of bourbon crushes and wearing a National Grid international orange inflatable fiberglass snowmobile suit. Ahoy mateys!