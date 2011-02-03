Once again, the Masked Pundit’s at your service. He fancies himself a critic, a wiseacre, and a candlestick maker. His opinions are luminescent.

Dear Masked Pundit, did you make any New Year’s resolutions? Signed, Irene Goodnight, Drake’s Inn. Irene, like all of us who spend time inside the Washington Beltway, I made hundreds of promises I can’t possibly fulfill. Except maybe one. Like our newly elected congressional representatives, I promise to hire a lobbyist and ‘backtrack’ on all my other promises by the end of February. Marching into Hell for a heavenly cause will only leave you scorned and covered with scars. But, as your designated Masked Pundit, I’m continually reaching for that unreachable star, no matter how hopeless, no matter how far. In reality, the best I can hope for is that my heart will lie peaceful and calm when I’m laid to my rest. In the meantime, goodnight Irene, I’ll see you in my broken dreams.

Dear Masked Man or Woman, if you could accomplish one goal this year, what would it be? Signed, Sterling Silva, Tote’s Tea House. Well, Sterling, since ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ has been repealed, I can now tell you that I’m Da’ Man. To answer your other question, I’d really like to consume an entire pit roasted wild boar in less than two hours. I enjoy watching Adam Richman on the Travel Channel’s ‘Man vs. Food.’ I’ve seen him eat 50 bone-in hamsters in ten minutes, 100 Gooey Ducks on the half-shell in 30 minutes, and 400 unplucked starlings in an hour. I’ve never seen him eat a 150 pound swine. There’s a high probability that I’ll hurl when it’s over, though. If you didn’t want to know, you shouldn’t have asked.

Dear Masked Authority, will the Chinese rule the world in 30 years? Signed, B. Ware, Tap Room. Without a doubt B-Man or Woman. Until we start drilling our preschoolers in nuclear physics, economics, and foreign languages, the Chinese will dominate the top of the educational ladder and our offspring will still be clinging to the 23rd rung. Yup, our future standing in this world depends on our three-year-olds. We must stuff their noggins with intellect while they’re in full developmental mode and before they discover Xbox, Madden NFL 11, and Bud Light. On the other hand, you can just gift them the Rosetta Stone Version 4 Total.e (Mandarin Chinese) for their fifteenth birthday. If they’re average students, they can be sewing Jockey shorts in Hunan Province by the time they’re eighteen. The benefits aren’t great, but they’re pretty much guaranteed lifetime employment and a daily bowl of rice, sans General Tsao’s chicken.

Dear Masked Critic, why are an increasing number of Adirondack men sporting ponytails? Signed, Harry Pitts, Tavern. Harry, it could be another don’t ask, don’t tell thing, or maybe they just like the way it feels, swinging back and forth as they jog along South Shore Road. Some pundits see the ponytail as an ‘inane affectation, or as a measure of sophistication, guru-like wisdom, unique creativity and mystery.’ Personally, I prefer my new dreadlocks because dreads emphasize my inner spirituality, my support for medicinal ganja, and that I dig Bob Marley & The Wailers. Another big plus for a ras, men with ponytails fear me. I am Iron Lion Inlet.

Dear Masked Expert, what are the most telling US economic recovery indicators? Signed, Ima Loser, Red Dog Tavern. Sadly Ima, I agree with those who point directly to the Unclaimed Body Index as the truest indicator of a country’s fiscal state. Publicly subsidized cremations are way up in Detroit, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. Morgues across the nation are brimming because relatives have no money for burial fees and taxes. On the plus side, the Hot Waitress/Waiter Index is way up in restaurants and bars due to layoffs of attractive people in other industries. I can’t believe that on the Spam Index, the price of a 12 ounce can has soared to an average $2.62, an increase of 17 percent from this time last year. But, most telling of all, the Baked Bean Index rose an astounding 21 percent in one recent month. If you look up recession in my dictionary, you’ll find a picture of a baked bean. I’m not even gonna mention the Sex Toy Index.

Dear Masked Pundit, would you like to comment on our recently anointed Emperor, Squire Andrew Cuomo? Signed, Eileen Sideways, Tow Bar. Well ya ole Sidewinder, I look forward to his campaign promise to make Facebook safe for us minors and cracking down on my daughter’s 20 year old, unpaid college loan. I’m a bit concerned that he’s hanging out with Food Channel babe, Sandra Lee. She’s made a billion dollars plagiarizing homemade recipes from pre-packaged, store-bought meals. Why wasn’t I smart enough to go down to DiOrio’s, check out the pre-packaged food bin, then go on worldwide TV and instruct millions of viewers to rush over and pick up a package of those yummy stuffed clam shells. I do adore her paper plate and plastic cup ‘tablescapes.’ One of her best ‘Sandra’s Money Saving Meals’ was scraps of turkey hotdogs, wrapped in Wonder Bread. She made it special when she trimmed the crust. I deep fried mine and they were to die for. Anyhow, I think Andy and Sandi make a cute couple and I’m wishing them many frozen DiGiorno dinners together in the Emperor’s Palace.

Dear Masked Pundit, did Express Editor, a.k.a., Norma Jeane Baker, pass on these intellectually stimulating subscriber inquires as you requested in your last column? Signed, Anita Tissue, Owl’s Head Pub. Actually Anita, I had to ferret out these gems myself. I believe that in the best interest of Express subscribers, Lisa’s doing everything in her power to discourage my interaction with the reader public. After all, it seems she now has to outguess two higher powers, Express Pharaoh Kevin McClary, and some guy named Geoff Dylong, the Associate Pharaoh. King McClary’s hierarchy is rampant. No wonder I never receive a Christmas bonus. Vizier Geoff owes me a brewski.