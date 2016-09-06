By CATHY BOWSHERExpress Staff

Traveling north, toward White Lake on Route 28, Jesus can be found, a crucifix to be exact. On a hilltop just above a rock wall, brush and flora frame a well built structure arranged as a cross. The structure is made of thick wood and timber locks and affixed to the center beam, is a two foot figure of Jesus Christ. The area that surrounds the crucifix is manicured by mulch and care has been taken to keep the weeds from overgrowing. There are no homes or camps nearby.

According to William Lennon, a retired Utica Fire Department assistant chief, in the 1986 Utica Observer Dispatch, Lennon dated the mysterious crucifix back to over 60 years in existence, “It was always there,” Lennon said, “Like it was watching over people out on the road.”

Lennon had driven pass the crucifix to his camp since the 1950s.

Much speculation surrounds the meaning of such a thing, but many think that it must have come from a source of someone’s tragedy.

According to a column in the Adirondack Guide, in the year 1991, the crucifix was said to have originated from a mother who had installed the monument in memory of her son who had tragically passed away in his early 20s. There is some evidence of this. According to an article in the Rome NY Daily Sentinel, on Aug. 26, 1940, a headline reads, “Five Injured In Car Wreck Near White Lake.”

A University of Pennsylvania student was killed when a car overturned near Old Forge. The student, a Richard S. Brucks, 17, of New York was on his way to Utica from a Long Lake hotel where he had been working, to visit a fraternity brother. Passengers with Brucks were, a John Bauer,19, New York, a student of the College of the City of New York; and Stuart Hendelahon, 20, from Clevland (sic.), a student in Miami University; Arnold Rosenstein, 18, a Cornell student from Albany, was the driver.

Brucks died of a fractured skull and broken neck when he was thrown from the vehicle as it over-turned just north of Old Forge. Rosenstein said that he had borrowed the car from a chef at a hotel where he was employed. The driver was slowing the car for a curve when the accident happened. The vehicle flipped on end twice. Brucks was 17 at the time he was killed . The others survived with bruises.

These clues may point to the solution of the mystery of the origin of the Route 28 crucifix, but any further information is welcomed and may be submitted to editor@adirondackexpress.com.