by Megan Ulrich

There are so many things on my mind these days that the task of writing a column is somewhat daunting. The things are many; the things are constant.

Somehow, through some sort of wizardry, my husband and I are the parents of a high school senior. Not only that, but this kid has the nerve to be close to turning 18. Now, trust me when I tell you, this child was a tiny baby not five minutes ago; he was just in Kinderwood for goodness sake.

The parenting of a high school senior thing comes with all kinds of perks including, but not limited to, SAT and ACT scores, college applications, senior pictures and my personal favorite, financial aid forms. I get panicked sometimes about what I’m forgetting or missing, but I spread the panic out all over the place so it’s pretty thinned out at this point.

Also, there’s the added bonus of all the “lasts” thing. This whole last thing is akin to getting a paper cut that reopens on the regular; salt and lemon get applied to said paper cut, too. The paper cut is in a spot that cannot heal, like on the knuckle of the pointer finger of your dominant hand.

The last first day of school; just too much to think about because it didn’t seem possible then and it doesn’t now. I started happily paddling down that river in Egypt. Then someone was kind enough to remind me that my child’s last Fall Ball was happening right before my very eyes; slice finger and add salt. Look, the last time this class builds a float together for the parade; squeeze some lemon into reopened wound. “Hey mom, that was most likely my last home soccer game;” just rub some coarse salt on there while squeezing entire lemon over cut.

While dealing with all the last things nonsense, soccer season has been going on. I grew up in an area where football and hockey were dominant and therefore had little working knowledge of soccer until my sons began playing. I did not realize that high school varsity soccer was basically football with no pads, nor did I know how horrific the sound of shinguards colliding can be. In a mother’s auditory canal, crashing shinguards sound like bones snapping. And no matter how big my sons are, hearing someone yell “get him” in reference to my child makes me feel slightly murderous. Certain opponents are always more difficult to tolerate and their fans could stand to be hit with a firehose, but I digress.

There have been hard hits and injuries, cleat holes in ankles and swollen knees; just the other day I spray n’ washed an entire cleat print on the back of a jersey. I didn’t see who stepped on my kid; must’ve been one of the hundred times I squeezed my eyes shut. All mothers know that squeezing your eyes shut and wincing is a foolproof way of saving your offspring from injury. The half-gasp of shock and fear also gets credit for damage prevention. (*Note: I have tried the eye squeezing, wincing and half-gasping in relation to the current political disaster to no avail.)

But the last game of the season is near, my oldest’s last high school soccer game, so I guess I’ll keep paddling down that river, matching soccer socks, wincing and moving forward.

GO ESKIMOS!