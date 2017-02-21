Photo by Sue Kiesel

The moose at Helldiver Pond is one of Sue Kiesel’s photos.

If you enjoy catching a great shot of your favorite wildlife, attend a free discussion and slide show at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Old Forge Library. You will be guided to work toward the best way possible to surge to the top of your game by Susan Kiesel, award winning local photographer.

Sue has garnered many awards, from Adirondack Life magazine, Shutterbug, Ducks Unlimited as well as prizes at the Utica based, Munson Williams Sidewalk Art Show. She had an exhibit at the Old Forge Art Center show, “For The Birds” as well. She presents many programs to small groups in upstate including loons, moose, owls and general Adirondack photography. Her book, “The Many Faces of the Snowy Owl,” is available locally. The Adirondack Life magazine recently notified her that one of her images will be included in the photo contest issue, due out shortly.

There is no need to own a camera, or to bring one, to attend, but a notepad would be helpful.

Sue can be reached at (315) 725-1932 or by email at [email protected]