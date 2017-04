Eskimo Strong is raffling off a basket filled lots of fun stuff for your spring getaway. The basket was woven by Barb Green and contains beach toys, a soccer ball and much more. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. For tickets or more information call (315) 369-8491.The drawing is on April 12.Eskimo Strong’s mission is to provide support and encouragement to survivors of suicide and those recovering from depression and mental illness. It is a community organization dedicated to providing education, information and resources to families and individuals while increasing awareness of depression and suicide. Eskimo Strong believes Strong hearts, Strong minds, Strong families make a STRONG community.