Eskimo Strong held its third annual Snow Sculpture Contest last weekend. The contest takes place each year during Winter Carnival and helps to promote family fun and to raise funds for the Eskimo Strong /Tayler Schmid Fund.

This year’s first place prize of four movie tickets and popcorn and drinks from the Strand Theatre and a $20 gift card from Ace Hardware was ‘Merica by Bill McGough. The sculpture was at Ozzie’s Coffee Bar.

The second place winner was Penguin Slide by Jordan and Cameron Guidry. They won family passes to the Enchanted Forest/Water Safari.

Third Place was BB-8 by Eskimo Strong.

Photos submitted