by Joan Herrmann

February can be a difficult month for wildlife in the Adirondacks. Deep snow and the lack of easy accessibility, to obtain food, can mean starvation for white-tailed deer, red fox, coyotes, wild turkeys and birds of prey. At the same time other species are mating or sitting on eggs. River otters give birth in February. Great horned owls will be sitting on its eggs in February. They do not build their own nest, but take advantage of the previously constructed nests of other birds, such as hawks and crows and great blue herons. Those birds will not begin nesting until later in the spring.

The birds that depend on insects as their main food source migrated in the fall. The winter birds are those that survive on seeds, fruits or insects, that winter over, hidden within tree bark or crevices, are active and can be seen daily. Many people help winter birds survive by putting up seed feeders. We have been doing this for decades, but it is important to be consistent in keeping the feeders filled. We use black-oiled sunflower seeds exclusively. It is eaten by all species of birds that come to the feeders. We have found that birdseed “mixtures” contain seed that isn’t eaten and it often just, falls to the ground and germinates under the feeders. In addition to the black-oiled sunflower seeds we hang peanut butter suet cakes. Many people make their own suet cakes, but we have a source that is relatively inexpensive and we purchase it. Another feature which brings in a variety of birds is a heated bird bath. Occasionally, the birds will use it to bathe in; otherwise it provides an unfrozen source of water, for both birds and squirrels. The feeders, trays and bird bath are all on our balcony, larger animals are unable to use them; this keeps the bath from accidentally being knocked over. I was surprised, when I looked out one cold morning, to see seven mourning doves standing in the heated bath; it looked like a bird spa. Blue jays receive a treat each morning as I fill a feeder with unsalted shelled peanuts. That feeder resembles a slinky stretched on a circular hanger and can hold between 30 to 40 peanuts. The blue jays land on the feeder and are able to tug out the peanuts. While I am filling all of the feeders, the blue jays wait in a nearby sixty feet blue spruce tree, the moment I go inside as many as 12 to 20 blue jays descend upon all the feeders. As I fill the sunflower feeders black-capped chickadees continually come and go to get seeds, they are very sociable. The minute the suet feeders are hung downy, hairy and red-bellied woodpeckers take turns eating from them. The nuthatches, both white and red breasted, wait their turn for the suet and seed. Both gold and purple finches wait with the blue jays, to come to the feeders, when I finally go inside.

We had an infestation of mice coming into the screened porch and also the downstairs pantry this past fall. I filled water buckets with about two inches of water and sprinkle a few black-oiled sunflowers seed which float on the water. The buckets become a drowning pond for the mice. It doesn’t poison them and the tiny dead carcasses become another source of bird food. The crows actually wait in the black walnut tree for their “bird food” when I empty these buckets.

One of the benefits of feeding birds is the opportunity to observe and photograph them. The more I observe them, the more I want to learn about them. My library contains extensive bird guides. My favorite is “A Field Guide to the Birds East of the Rockies,” by Roger Tory Peterson, copyright 1980. In 1981 I borrowed a copy from the library, but since I couldn’t make notations in their book, I quickly returned it and purchased my first field guide. As I watch a bird I make a notation of the date and the location in my copy. The book has a systematic checklist which allows the owner to keep track of birds they find, my list has two hundred and seven birds, and there still are many more birds that I hope to find and record. I appreciate all the detailed drawings of each bird. The drawings include images of the adult, the immature and the male and female of each species in addition to notations of specific feature to look for, assisting with identifications. The book has a “How to Identify Birds” section which discusses; body, wing, bill and tail shape, behavior, flight and much, much more. There is a range map for each bird. These color coded maps show breeding, wintering and year-round residence ranges. Occasionally a species, that would normally not be found in a specific area, per the map, may be found in your locale. Such was the case when a yellow-billed loon spent several weeks, on the open water below the Hinckley Reservoir, in our area. It wasn’t supposed to be in that area, according to the map. It had obviously gotten lost. When it was correctly identified by friend and naturalist Matt Perry, an onslaught of birders from the New England States, Pennsylvania and Ohio took the opportunity to add this bird to their list, without having to travel to the Pacific Northwest.

We have lived in the Adirondacks for more than 20 years and over that period of time within our property we have documented 129 species of birds. This includes birds seen at the feeders, in the ponds and flying over head. One of the first birds we saw, on the day we moved into our home, was a male scarlet tanager. We have had nesting Eastern bluebirds, every year in our three plus acres of the meadow, fledging at least 160 immature Eastern bluebirds. In addition to the Eastern bluebirds, our meadow and woods have become habitat to warblers, vireos, thrushes, sparrows, geese, raptors, “the winter birds” and many more.

I own more than twelve other birding guide books which I use when making identifications, especially if it is a “new to me” species. If you would like a list of the other books that I use, or have questions or suggestions about future columns, please email me at [email protected]