The 2017 Winter Carnival had perfect snowy weather and crowds of people who enjoyed one of the Central Adirondack Association’s premiere events. There was a parade on Friday followed by night skating, the Snowflake Derby, a coronation, and spectacular fireworks followed by night skiing with daredevil skiers and a party in the chalet. A good time was had by all.
Photos by Amanda DeShaw
Winter Carnival 2017 done and dusted
