Photo by Kurt Gardener

Last year’s queen and king Diane and Chris Gaige will see the last day of their reign on Feb. 10.

Winter is going strong in Old Forge thanks to Mother Nature and resident and visitor outdoor enthusiasts are thrilled. The celebration of the season will continue on Feb. 10 through 12 as Old Forge celebrates “An Adirondack Tradition” — the 2017 Winter Carnival.

The fun starts Friday at McCauley Mountain with $12 lift tickets all day. At 6 p.m., the carnival atmosphere hits Main Street for an Adirondack themed parade. After the parade, everyone is welcome to the ice skating party at the Joy Tract Road rink, complete with bonfire, hot cocoa, treats and music.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. the Polar Bear Ski Club and McCauley Mountain will host the 64th annual Snowflake Derby. This “fun” race is open to all ages and ski abilities. The derby consists of three separate races; a giant slalom, a dual slalom and a three person team rope race. Registration for the Polar Bear Ski Club fundraiser begins at 1 p.m.

Skiing on McCauley’s 22 slopes will be available all day, with free night skiing beginning at 5 p.m. Traditional Adirondack fare is on the menu at McCauley’s Last Run Cafe. Live music by local favorites Joe Bolton and John Christy will flow all night in the chalet beginning at 6 p.m.

The coronation of the Winter Carnival royalty will take place at 7 p.m. at the Carnival Ice Castle, a tradition dating back to the 1940s. This year’s King and Queen are Allan and Kirsten Down from Old Forge. The king and queen will be escorted by local youths from the Polar Bear Ski Club. After the coronation, these young racers will demonstrate their skiing skills with dare-devil jumping and tricks. The thrills on the hills don’t stop there. The Town of Webb Varsity Alpine Ski Team will wow the crowd with a torchlight ski show, which will be followed by a spectacular firework display over the mountain.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, McCauley Mountain’s skiing scavenger hunt will take place at noon. Participants should go to the McCauley Mountain ticket office for instructions. At 2 p.m., the Last Run Cafe is sponsoring a s’mores party. Be sure to bring outdoor apparel and a sweet tooth.

The ever-popular annual cardboard sled race will begin at 3 p.m. This wild and wacky activity is a fundraiser for the Town of Webb School Junior Class and is open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to get creative and crafty. Only paper products can be used in the making of the sleds. Prizes will be given out in several different categories including fastest, slowest, most people in a sled, best crash and many more.

Following the cardboard sled races, the winners of the Eskimo Strong snow sculpture contest will be announced. Registration forms are available at the Old Forge Information Center or by contacting Hans Schmid at (315) 369-8491 or kino@schmid.com. Eskimo Strong supports local students and residents by providing funds to the new mental health clinic located at the Town of Webb School and to other agencies that help reduce the stigma of mental health issues.

The weekend winds down with food and drink specials in the Last Run Cafe.

Old Forge Winter Carnival is a Central Adirondack Association event with sponsorships from McCauley Mountain, Polar Bear Ski Club, Town of Webb UFSD and Eskimo Strong. For a schedule of events please go to VisitMyAdirondacks.com or OldForgeNY.com.