Photo by Gina Greco

On Saturday, Nov. 19, folks in the Old Forge area were enjoying temps of almost 70 degrees. People worked outside, getting up Christmas decorations and raking the last of the leaves. Some people took advantage of the nice weather by hiking and just being outside. Although the news was calling for snow on Sunday, most of us didn’t really believe that it would happen. It was so warm and sunny out. Well, Sunday morning dawned to a different world entirely. By 10 a.m. we had a foot of snow. On Monday afternoon there was around 18 inches and it was supposed to keep falling throughout the day. It just goes to show that you should enjoy whatever Mother Nature is throwing at you, it could be gone tomorrow. Now it’s time to enjoy our blizzard. Cross country skiing anyone?

— M. Lisa Monroe