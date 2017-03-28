The Women’s Circle group of Niccolls Memorial Church in Old Forge will be collecting items for hygiene kits to be sent to the Church World Service organization. CWS Kits are small packages of supplies assembled by volunteers and shipped to families and communities in need around the world. In the face of natural disasters, violence, or grinding poverty, hygiene kits can mean the difference between sickness and health for struggling families.

Donated items will be collected through mid-April. Bring them to the table in church’s front hallway, or you may drop them off in the church office during the week.

The church is located at 228 Crosby Blvd., next door to the Old Forge Library.

You may choose to donate the entire kit or any of the items listed below. Please include $2 for shipping costs with your donation. Checks should be made payable to Niccolls Church (write “hygiene kits” on the memo line).

Each kit includes: One hand towel measuring approximately 16 x 28 inches. (No fingertip, bath, dish towel or micro-fiber), one washcloth, one wide-tooth comb, one nail clipper, one bar of soap (bath size in wrapper), one toothbrush (in original packaging), ten standard size Band-Aids.

All items need to fit inside a one-gallon plastic zipper closure bag. Please do not add any extra items or toothpaste. A tube of extended expiration date toothpaste will be added to each hygiene kit just prior to its final journey.

The Niccolls’ congregation thanks you for considering helping them help families in need. Questions may be directed to the Niccolls Church office at (315) 369-3475.