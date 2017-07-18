The hidden history of women’s labor in the Adirondacks will be the subject of a talk at 7 p.m. on July 6, at the Inlet Town Hall.From our early forest and filed based subsistence economies to the rise and fall of industry to the later dominance of public sector employment, Adirondack communities could not have existed without the contribution of women to both production and social reproduction. Yet their role in the Adirondack workforce, paid and unpaid, is ill-documented, under-theorized and poorly understood.This talk by Hamilton County Historian Eliza Jane Darling will address the challenges of excavating the hidden history of women’s labor in Hamilton County. In particular, the footprints women workers leave on formal historical records, such as the census, and how we can account and compensate for their silences, will be considered.Their silence will be considered as will what that silence says about gendered attitudes in Adirondack historiography. The talk will employ case studies from across Hamilton county that demonstrate the significance of women’s labor to our local economies.