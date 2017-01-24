Photo by Clark Lubbs

Spirits were high at the Old Forge Women’s March.

By Gina Greco

For the Express

More than 40 people gathered at the Old Forge Post Office on Saturday, Jan. 21, to march for women’s rights, show solidarity and to let their voices be heard.

They marched to Point Park, in the center of town. Some were holding signs and American flags.

“I believe Kathy Rivet and Patty Foley were a couple of the organizers,” participant, Linda Weal said. “I heard about it from my mother and decided to post on Facebook to pull in a few more people.”

Women were not the only ones involved in the march.

“There were men, woman, children and several dogs,” Weal said.

Weal has many reasons as to why she decided to join in on the march.

“I believe that important changes are rooted at the community level. I felt like an opportunity to stand in solidarity with other women of the community was too good an opportunity to pass up,” she said.

The outcome was successful, she said.

“We felt good. We showed the people of the community and of other small towns that you don’t have to live in a city to have a voice. You can stand up for what you believe in where you live,” Weal said.

She said that she believes they made an impact on the town. It was something to remember, she said.

“Lots of people came out to cheer us, cars yelled and honked support. That felt great,” Weal said.