Woodgate Volunteer Fire Dept. is now accepting donations for its annual rummage sale, scheduled for July 8.
Items may be dropped off at the firehouse, or you may take advantage of pickup service for a $10 donation. To schedule pickup, please call (315) 392-3394 or (315) 392-6379.
Please note that no books or clothing will be accepted.
