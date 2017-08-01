Donna Mucks and Mike Woolheater will provide an evening of music at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3 at the Community Hall on Bear Creek Rd.

Jay O’Hern will be at the library at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 when he will discuss “Preserving Adirondack Experiences, One Story at a Time.” Jay is the author of many Adirondack books including “Life With Noah,” and “Adirondack Camp Stories.”

Local author Barbara Spring will present a short talk on her book “White Lake, 1798 -2012,” followed by a book signing at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the library.

The programs are free, and light refreshments will be served.