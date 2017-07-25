Photo submitted

The Mountain Air Painters will show their work at the Woods Inn.

The Mountain Air Painters will be the focus of an exhibition at the Woods Inn. The exhibit of local scenes is a collaboration between the Mountain Air Painters, the Woods Inn and Gallery 3040, and will be on display from July 26 to Sept. 4.

The display will kick off with a reception from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at the Woods Inn. Many of the artists will be in attendance and the public is encouraged to attend.

“The Woods Inn with its history of visitors coming to experience scenic views seemed like the perfect location, and a natural choice for an exhibit celebrating natural beauty,” said exhibit organizer, Linda Weal.

The Mountain Air Painters are a group of artists that meet once a week between May and October to paint the landscape of this region. The group, is affiliated with View, the Arts Center in Old Forge. The group meets weekly at different locations around the Old Forge and Inlet area to capture their surroundings in a variety of media including, watercolor, pastel, acrylic, oil and photography.

This summer, with the inclement weather, they have met at View several times to stay out of the rain and the elements, but have traveled to many locations including Big Moose Chapel, Penwood and The Hemlocks (both private residences on the South Shore Road), Nick’s Lake, and have many more plans for upcoming gatherings throughout the 2017 season.

The group includes members of all experience levels, and their gatherings focus on getting out and being creative. Their excursion place a strong emphasis on encouragement and camaraderie and often include a gentle critique. For more information on the Mountain Air Painters, go to www.ViewArts.org.