View, the multi-arts center in Old Forge, invites you to participate in the workshop “Writing and Self-Discovery: How Writers Find Their Unique Voice with David Hazard” from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 27.

A published author, David Hazard has helped to launch and develop the careers of over 300 writers during more than 38 years in the publishing field. His success in coaching writers comes from his method of training, which engages the whole person, mind, and body. Hazard is very experienced and has spent many years in and around the publishing industry, presenting and reviewing manuscript proposals in publishing committee meetings with major companies.

Preregistration is required. Registration deadline is Thursday, May 25. The workshop is $40 for View members or $50 for non-members. To register, please visit www.ViewArts.org/Workshops. To learn more about David Hazard, visit www.SpreadYourFire.net.

View is located at 3273 State Route 28 in Old Forge. To learn more about View programming, visit www.ViewArts.org or call (315) 369-6411.