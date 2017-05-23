Now in its seventh year, the Great Adirondack Garage Sale has grown to encompass an over 200-mile “trail” stretching from Malone to Speculator, and Old Forge to Newcomb. Residents are encouraged to sign up to sell during the expanded Memorial Day Weekend event.

Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism developed an interactive website that showcases garage sale locations and allows sellers to list items along with an unlimited number of photos to enhance their listing. The listings include the hours of operation and a sampling of items for sale.

“Signing up is easy and free, so make sure your sale is on the map,” said Michelle Clement, ROOST’s director of destination development programs.

The deadline to be included in the paper was last Friday, but you can register for the online map up to the day of your sale.

The map can be used on your cell phone as you rummage around the sales.

The regional garage sale originated in 2010 when Long Lake linked up with Old Forge, Inlet and Indian Lake to promote 70 miles of garage sales. It has grown to include Old Forge, Inlet, Raquette Lake, Indian Lake, Blue Mountain Lake, Long Lake, Tupper Lake, Lake Clear, Paul Smiths, Malone, Cranberry Lake, Piercefield, Childwold, Newcomb and Speculator. Each community will also have a printed map to hand out during the event with mapped Garage Sale locations based on the website data. Participants should visit GreatAdirondackGarageSale.com for more information and to register individual sale locations.