by Stan Ernst

Mr. Bighead, the quintessential ADK know-it-all, has been incognito for weeks. As a covert advocate Bighead circumnavigates the globe destabilizing conspiracies which threaten Expresslandian sustainability. He asks no recompense except for an occasional complimentary Big Tupper Ale (7.5 percent) at the Tap Room when he comes in from the cold. Bighead believes it’s Magistrate Mitch’s turn to buy.

Dear Mr. Bighead, how did you celebrate New Year’s Eve? Signed Sal A. Mander, Ferd’s Bog.

Well Sal, I caroused with the mass of men who lead quiet lives of desperation. I infiltrated our present nation’s capital to mark incoming 2017 with my anonymous conjugal co-conspirator. I thought it vital to visit DC since my stool pigeons predict that the gilded throne of plutocracy will soon be relocated to Disney World. I enjoyed a discreet dinner at Crystal Thai, my preferred Arlington ethnic restaurant. I started with spicy/sour chicken Tom Yum and supped on (three peppers) chicken Pad Prik Kaprow. I depleted CT’s spice condiment tray which resulted in incendiary intestinal distress at sunrise. I missed the Time Square ball drop since I was snoring like Chewbacca by 9 p.m.

Dear Mr. Bighead, what are your New Year’s resolutions? Signed, Trudy Lookinglass, Blue Mountain.

Trudy, Trudy, Trudy. You ask the same silly question annually and my answer remains unaltered. New Year’s resolutions are for losers and serial killers. Need I remind you that Ted Bundy made New Year’s resolutions for cripe’s sake. Proclaiming non-sustainable declarations is akin to placing a Milkbone on your dog’s nose and demanding that he not eat it. What sort of demented subhuman does that. I once resolved to lose twenty pounds, abruptly contracted exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and lost twenty-five pounds. Upon annulling my resolution the EPI regressed and I gained thirty pounds. I’m five pounds fatter than before my imprudent New Year’s resolution and I’ve never been more content. Wise up Trudy; New Year’s resolutions are for ne’er-do-wells.

Dear Mr. Bighead, what were you gifted on Christmas? Signed, Isabell Ringing, Stillwater.

Isabell, Isabell, Isabell. I’ve made it crystal clear over the past half century that all I want for Christmas are gift cards to restaurants like Frankie’s Taste of Italy and the Seventh Lake House, plus Amazon, LLBean and Total Wine and More. Anything else is regifted before New Year’s Day. My footlocker bulges with soiled underwear, holey socks and yellowing tee-shirts dating back to the 1970s. I’m living on borrowed time so I don’t need more stuff to horde until Armageddon. Mr. Bighead prefers the uncluttered life of an ADK hermit with one change of underwear and a gallon Ziploc of pre-chewed Sweet Baby Ray’s Original Beef Jerky. Next year I’ll ask Santa for corresponding upper and lower porcelain molars. Damn jerky gets stuck in my cavernous diastemas.

Dear Mr. Bighead, is there anything you’d like to say about the Russians? Signed, Howdy U. Wannit, Otter Lake. Howdy, the Ruskies and I are lifelong adversaries. I have several vendettas percolating which are non-divulgable. Mr. Bighead operates independently of any organized or disorganized, foreign or domestic government. Like Agent Fox Mulder I trust no one and everyone calls me a wackjob. I excel at double speak, known in spy vernacular as double speak.

Mr. Bighead’s intelligence training was provided by a band of Wile E. Coyotes at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver (Armed Forces Air Intelligence Training Center) during the First Cold War where he was the only Navy spook in his class. We spies in the skies were trained to glean information of political and military importance from Time, Newsweek and Playboy. When I joined the Sixth Fleet I was a fly-by-night LTJG with a Top Secret clearance. I was a secret Asian man who lived a life of danger and everyone I met stayed a stranger, including Johnny Rivers. Even now the odds are I won’t live to see tomorrow. The Code of Conduct prohibits me from revealing anything remotely verifiable regarding my skirmishes with the Ruskies. However the next time Comrade Putin surreptitiously blows smoke up USA butt and his pants mysteriously fall down around his ankles, you may assume that Mr. Bighead was complicit.

Dear Mr. Bighead, where have you been hiding? Signed, Luke Warmwater, Raquette Lake.

Sorry Luke, expert intriguers never give straight answers to direct questions. I can infer that I was working tirelessly to safeguard Expresslandians at home and abroad. Since the Express is read by military personnel worldwide, I take care not to incite the few remaining foreigners we’ve yet to incite. I get along famously with non-nationals except for the aforementioned underhanded Varangians. Therefore you may presume that Mr. Bighead was on his annual international foodie junket. Mr. Bighead likely enjoyed pickled snakeheads in Hanoi, snails in Athens, angulas in San Sebastian, sundot kulangot in Manila and flipper pie in Montreal to insinuate a few.

I also dogpaddled across the Rio Grande into Mexico one starless night. I wished to revisit the exquisite mole poblano at Restaurante Arroyo in Tlalpan before patriotic American taxpayers build their epic $30B impregnable border wall. Repeatedly chanting “build the wall” is way sexier than blubbing “replace our crumbling roads, bridges, sewers and airports.” You know what Mr. Bighead says about sexy 20’ high impregnable walls; buy a sexier 21’ Tarahumara ladder made in Chihuahua for 400 pesos ($20 US). Desperados improvise and overcome.

Dear Mr. Bighead, what lies ahead in 2017? Signed, Joe Mama, Inlet.

Uncertainty Joe; they’ve given me a number and taken away my name. I’ll be swinging on the Rivera one day and layin’ in the Bombay alley next day. I’ll languish in the netherworld of shadows, saloons, flop houses and brothels. Just kidding; my conjugal co-conspirator doesn’t allow me to languish in brothels. Mr. Bighead wants Expresslandians to know that he’s behind them come hell and high water. Bighead’s only mission is covering their exposed derrières. Hasta la vista Joe Mama.

As Mr. Bighead vaporizes into the frigid ADK night his parting libretti resonates across icebound Raquette Lake; “Brrr it’s colder than a tin toilet seat on the shady side of an iceberg out here.”