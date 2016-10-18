Mohawk Valley Community College’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) chapter is still accepting applications for the YEA! Class of 2016-17. YEA! is a groundbreaking and exciting afterschool program that transforms local middle and high school students into real, confident entrepreneurs. Through the year-long program, students generate business ideas, conduct market research, write business plans, and then pitch business ideas to a panel of investors for funding to launch their very own real, legal, fully formed companies and social movements. Last year, 11 YEA! students launched 11 businesses, ranging from holograms to a small engine repair shop. The class will be held again from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday nights from November 2016 until May 2017 at the MVCC Utica Campus, 1101 Sherman Drive. The application deadline is Oct. 21.

YEA! is looking for creative, energetic, and motivated students, in grades 6-12, with a desire to start a real business. Program applications are available to download at www.mvcc.edu/cced or can be requested by contacting MVCC YEA! at (315) 792-5300. Applications must submitted by Oct. 21. The selection process is competitive.